Hurricane Delta to be a Tropical Depression Upon Arrival in Oxford: What Does That Mean?

Hurricane Delta (via. National Weather Service, imagn services)

Nate Gabler

Hurricane Delta is currently coming up through the coast as a Category 3 hurricane. 

According to the National Hurricane Center, it is expected to weaken a bit before making landfall on Louisiana's southwest coast on Friday night. However, it should still be a Category 3 at that time with winds approaching 120mph. 

Ole Miss and Alabama are set to play a football game in Oxford, Miss. at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday evening, as Oxford stands right in storm's future path.

(More: Kickoff Time Postponed in Ole Miss vs. Alabama Due to Hurricane Delta)

According to the latest projections on Friday morning, the story will come right through Oxford on its path north. It is expected to be a 'Tropical Depression' at the time, meaning winds will be in the 30-38mph range. 

The storm center is expected to reach the Oxford area between Saturday at 1 p.m. and Sunday at 1 a.m. However, the most likely arrival of 'Tropical-Storm-Force winds' will come through the area between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Again, all of this data is according to The National Hurricane Center. 

The Southeastern Conference has already pushed the start time of the game back 90 minutes from its original start time of 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT. It's unlikely they push it back again or cancel the game, but it is theoretically possible. 

