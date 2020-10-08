SI.com
The Grove Report
Kickoff Time Postponed in Ole Miss vs. Alabama Due to Hurricane Delta

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and Alabama will no longer be kicking off at 5:00 p.m. CT on Saturday night.

The game, which is scheduled to take place at Vaught-Heminway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., is being delayed until later on Saturday night, due to the path of Hurricane Delta. 

According to SEC officials, the game will now be played at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday. 

The schools and the Southeastern Conference had been exploring alternate measures, including playing the game on either Friday night, Sunday or on Nov. 7 when both teams have bye weeks. Instead, they stuck with Saturday and just pushed the time back 90 minutes. 

Latest projections of the storm have it reaching North-Mississippi by Saturday morning. Previous projections had the storm reaching the Oxford area closer to Saturday night when the game was to be played. Hopefully, it will have moved on further by 6:30 p.m.

Currently, winds are holding steady around 110 mph (right on the edge between a Category 3 and Category 4). It projects to make landfall between Louisiana and Mississippi as a Category 4 on Friday morning.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SEC moved LSU's home game vs. Missouri to Columbia, due to the hurricane. They added that they are continuing to monitor the path of Hurricane Delta as it regards to other games to be played this weekend. 

