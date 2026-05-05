Is the Offensive Line Good Enough for Ole Miss to Make Another Playoff Run

Fresh off a breakthrough run to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, Ole Miss charges into 2026 with momentum, confidence and something to prove as the Rebels look to cement their place in college football's new expanded playoff era.

But for all the attention on skill talent, the season may ultimately be decided by the most uncertain unit on the field, the offensive line.

There is, however, a foundation in place. Returning center Brycen Sanders gives the offensive line a major boost after becoming one of the team's more vocal leaders late last season. With guards Patrick Kutas and Delano Townsend also back, the Rebels return key stability and continuity in the middle, which is an increasingly valuable asset in the transfer portal era.

That stability, though, doesn't extend across the entire unit. Questions remain at tackle after Diego Pounds' departure to the Baltimore Ravens, leaving large shoes to fill. Pounds was an outstanding left tackle in 2025, earning third-team All-SEC honors while allowing only 16 pressures on 583 pass-blocking snaps.

To replace its production at tackle, Ole Miss will look to the transfer portal, where Carius Curne (LSU), Tommy Kinsler IV (Miami) and Enoch Wangoy (Florida) are competing for both tackle spots.

"The new guys are doing a good job; they've flashed they ablility to play winning football in the SEC. It's just about doing it on a more consistent basis," head coach Pete Golding said in his post-game spring press conference.

The Verdict Post Spring

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive lineman Patrick Kutas (75) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For Ole Miss to reach its ceiling this fall, it will need consistency and durability at tackle. In a league loaded with elite, NFL-ready pass rushers, correctly setting protections on key third downs will be critical to offensive success.

Trinidad Chambliss' mobility and Kewan Lacy's value in blitz pickup can help ease some of the pressure that comes with having the right unit on the field.

Still, a clean pocket remains the most effective foundation for running an offense. Timing is crucial because it not only determines whether the ball reaches the receiver on time, but also influences sound decision-making throughout a progression.

Kutas, Sanders, and Townsend give Ole Miss a stable foundation in the middle of the offensive line, but questions at tackle will linger deep into the summer. Garrison and them have done a really good job rotating those guys in, whether it be with the ones or twos, but yeah, obviously it's a concern," Golding told the media after spring practice.

If the offensive line can perform at an average level, there is enough talent at the skill positions for Ole Miss to field a highly productive offense. With two Heisman-caliber players in Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy in the backfield, average line play may be enough to keep the unit among the SEC's best.

But if Ole Miss hits on its evaluations in the transfer portal and the offensive line proves to be above average, the ceiling raises significantly.

In that scenario, this offense becomes one of the most explosive in program history.

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