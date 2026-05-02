Can Pete Golding Withstand Rebels' Expectations He Helped Build in 2026?

OXFORD, Miss. — The biggest question hovering over first-year Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is whether or not he can navigate expectations he set himself in last year's playoff run.

While former coach Lane Kiffin elevated the Rebels' national perception, it's now up to Golding to maintain the program's persona.

Success doesn’t always stabilize a program, just ask Michigan basketball when interim coach Steve Fisher led the Wolverines to a surprising national championship.

Sometimes, rising expectations set the bar to an unreachable peak which is the biggest obstacle ahead for an Ole Miss team that smashed its glass ceiling in 2025.

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) reacts after the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

What Lies Ahead in 2026

Perhaps last season's Cinderella run was a flash in the pan instead of being an introduction of Ole Miss' arrival into college football's elite.

Golding's biggest battle is replicating that success against a schedule full of challenges (Louisville, LSU, at Florida, at Texas, Georgia, and at Oklahoma). At the bare minimum, the Rebels must go 4-2 in that stretch and finish the regular season 10-2 in order to be considered for a playoff spot.

That's brutal for a first-time coach even if his team returns several key pieces from last year.

There’s no walking back what Ole Miss became defensively last fall. The Rebels didn't quite play up to the level of their 2024 unit, but bucked down in the red zone, got off the field on third down and limited enough explosive plays to keep games in control.

That’s what modern-day college football defense is about now, and Golding understands that better than anyone.

Just like Alabama (under Nick Saban) and Georgia, Ole Miss has built its defensive identity on consistency, and appears to be headed in that direction once again.

The Rebels return stars at every level in defensive lineman William Echoles, linebacker Suntarine Perkins, and defensive back Antonio Kite, who have embraced what Ole Miss has become.

The Rebels have a finely tuned roster model built heavily through the transfer portal, and when it finally hit last season, the team elevated from pretenders to national title contenders overnight.

Live by the sword, die by the sword. That's exactly what Golding did by adding top transfers on each side of the ball this offseason.

The Rebels built the No. 2 portal class behind Magnolia Bowl rival LSU, according to 247Sports' team transfer rankings, with a showdown between the two set for Sept. 19.

If Ole Miss is going to make back-to-back playoff appearances, then a roster of key returning veterans, quality portal additions, and a top-15 recruiting class can get them.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) celebrates a play during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Regression Doesn't Mean Failure

Here’s the ugly truth of this whole transition thing: Ole Miss is likely to take a step back, which could be something difficult to grasp.

The Rebels have been a model of consistency as program stock continued to rise since 2020. The truth of the matter is Ole Miss' defense can take a step back, but still be a solid unit collectively.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss can bring his A-game every week, dazzling fans with his exceptional playmaking ability and give his team a chance to win double-digit games for a school record fourth-straight season.

But after what Golding established last year, that won’t be the perception.

Ole Miss' expectations have changed and replication of results is what matters most now.

While Kiffin set Ole Miss up for success in the SEC, the program is still chasing its identity.

There won't be a crisis if the climb stalls in Year One, but if things plateau the question will be whether athletic director Keith Carter made the right move instead of opening up a nationwide search.

However, if Ole Miss continues an upward trajectory under Golding, it's only a matter of time before his Rebels reach the peak.

"This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community," Golding said in a statement after being promoted as Ole Miss' head coach. "Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do.

“We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford."

Golding has coached at the highest level in all different divisions and conferences, whether that time was served in an assistant role at Delta State, as defensive coordinator at Alabama or during the rise of Ole Miss football.

With an unmatched hunger, Golding is fully confident that he is the man for the job.

While he didn't inherit expectations, he still had a hand in building them and that's going to be the hardest standard to live up to.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.