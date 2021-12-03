Ole Miss Visits with Transfer OL Frazier, Who May Visit Oxford Soon

Ole Miss needs help upfront and it will come in multiple forms ahead of the 2022 season.

Of course, the Rebels are recruiting high school prospects and have several committed, but transfers appear to be a strong option as well. On Thursday, offensive line coach Jake Thornton was in New Jersey to meet with former Florida International offensive lineman Mile Frazier.

The program offered him earlier this week.

"It was just a phenomenal in-home visit he talked a lot about what they have to offer me and what I can help them with their program," Frazier told Sports Illustrated. "He explained everything. From how they practice, what scheme they run, the nutrition, education, etc.

"It definitely really boosted my interest in their program."

Ole Miss is hoping to get Frazier, who has three years of eligibility remaining, on campus soon. He will visit Rutgers this weekend and try to see several campuses during the next week. As for getting to Oxford, it is still in the works though not set in stone.

"I’m trying to schedule an unofficial visit with Ole miss sometime next week," he said.

Frazier says he is planning on making a decision in the next month, ahead of enrolling at his program of choice in January.

Several SEC programs are among those in the mix, having offered. The ever-expanding list now includes Texas A&M, Auburn, and Mississippi State. Nebraska offered on Friday.

