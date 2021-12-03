Coveted Transfer OL Miles Frazier Added 27 Offers This Week

Miles Frazier announced his intention to transfer on Monday, November 29. By Thursday, December 2, he had collected more than two dozen offers to continue his football career elsewhere.

The former Florida International Panther, who has three years of eligibility to play at his next stop, has become arguably the most coveted transfer offensive lineman in college football in a week's time.

The New Jersey native, listed at 6'5", 300 pounds by FIU, is planning the next steps as the new tenders come in. Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida State, Miami and so many others have let him know he has a spot on their 2022 roster should he want one.

Ole Miss offensive line coach Jake Thornton and Iowa State offensive line coach Jeff Myers were in to see him for an in-home visit on Thursday evening.

"It was just a phenomenal in home visit he talked a lot about what they have to offer me and what I can help them with their program," Frazier said of Thornton. "He explained everything. From how they practice, what scheme they run, the nutrition, education etc.

"It definitely really boosted my interest in their program."

A visit to Ole Miss could soon be in the works. Iowa State appears to have a bit more ground to cover, though there is initial interest.

"It was very good," Frazier said of Myers' visit. "He really explained to me about their program and scheme, where I would fit into that scheme. He told me that I could come in and compete and potentially earn a starting spot. And he told me about the program, town, facilities, stuff like that."

Florida State and Nebraska are expected in person with Frazier Friday, before he kicks off ambitious visit plans.

It begins with a local trip to Rutgers on Saturday, one of the many programs offering the towering tackle a spot on the 2022 team. The visit will be unofficial, similar to stops the following weekend to North Carolina State, Florida and Florida State if all goes according to plan.

"I am going to North Carolina A&T for my brother's graduation and then I am driving down south to get the rest of my stuff out my room at FIU," Frazier said. "And on the way I’m hitting NC state, FSU, Florida and I’m trying to schedule a unofficial visit with Ole miss sometime next week."

Official visits could become a part of the process at a later date, but the time crunch of trying to make a decision between nearly 30 programs in a few weeks, in order to enroll at a program in January and in time for spring football, is still materializing.

Frazier has an idea of what he is looking for while navigating new tenders, visits and more.

"A program that can help me on and off the field as a man, and as an athlete, a program that can develop me for the next level," he said. "A program that gives me a top notch education where I can earn a degree that holds a lot of weight in society for after football.

"I feel like what ever program that I feel can provide me with all of that is the one I will end up choosing."

Frazier started all 12 games for FIU, which parted ways with Butch Davis in mid November, this fall.