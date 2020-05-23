The Grove Report
Jarrian Jones to Transfer from Mississippi State to Ole Miss

Nate Gabler

From Starkville to Oxford. 

Former Mississippi State defensive back Jarrian Jones is transferring to Ole Miss, he announced Saturday on Twitter. 

Jones was expected to compete for a starting safety spot at Mississippi State this past year, but ended up starting just one game while appearing in 11. 

A four-star recruit out of Northwest Rankin High School, Jones was the No. 18 ranked safety in the nation in the 2019 recruiting class. 

Now, the fifth former Bulldog to enter the portal this offseason is headed to Ole Miss.   

During his final two years of high school, Jones recorded 70 tackles and seven interceptions, as well as dipping his toes on the offensive side of the ball for a casual 1,772 yards and 26 touchdowns. No big deal. 

A big part in Jones' second recruitment can be credited to his position coach Terrell Buckley. Now the cornerbacks coach at Ole Miss, Buckley recruited Jones to MSU when he was the DB's coach there from 2016-19. 

Jones should be expected to compete right away on the back end for the Rebels at either the safety or corner position. 

As he did not use his redshirt last season, Jones will likely pursue a waiver for immediate eligibility.

