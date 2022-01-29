QB Jaxson Dart and TE Michael Trigg Committed to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. -- After being tied to multiple quarterbacking names in the transfer portal, Ole Miss finally landed one in the form of USC-transfer Jaxson Dart this week.

The Grove Report reported on Thursday that Dart had been admitted to Ole Miss, and he will now be joined by teammate and tight end Michael Trigg. Dart and Trigg were rumored to be a package deal based on a Twitter exchange the two had earlier this month after entering the portal, and Chris Low reported on Saturday that Trigg will be joining Dart in Oxford after all.

The duo visited Oxford together this month as well, and they tweeted photos with Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin in front of an Aston Martin.

Dart participated in six games for USC in 2021, throwing for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. Trigg, whose season was cut short due to injury, played in four games for the Trojans, hauling in seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Both Dart and Trigg will be immediate impact players for the Rebels in 2022. Dart will likely be a focal point in a quarterback competition with Luke Altmyer to replace Matt Corral this upcoming season, but he has garnered high praise, specifically from Antonio Morales who covers USC for The Athletic.

"I hate to say this because I know how good Matt Corral is, but [Dart is] similar to Matt Corral," Morales said. "He's bigger and not as fast, but he has a really live arm. They're playing styles are very similar. Dart takes a lot of risks. He's a tough runner."

Morales also shared some thoughts on why Dart and Trigg would be a solid fit in Ole Miss' offense.

"A place like Ole Miss would be good for both because you know what Lane does with quarterbacks," Morales said, "and we've seen what he's done with tight ends."

