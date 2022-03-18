WATCH: Jaxson Dart Drops Ole Miss Transfer Hype Video

Jaxson Dart is one of the largest pieces of Ole Miss' transfer portal class, and he appears to be embracing his new home quite well.

Dart tweeted a video on Friday that features highlights of him at USC interwoven with Ole Miss highlights. Towards the end of the video, the sequences feature Dart throwing a pass in a USC uniform and Ole Miss receivers catching a pass in the 2021 season.

Dart enters the Ole Miss program expected to compete for the starting quarterback position this spring and fall with incumbent Luke Altmyer. Altmyer saw his first significant action in an Ole Miss uniform in the Allstate Sugar Bowl against Baylor after Matt Corral left the game with an ankle injury.

Dart also saw action for USC last season after an injury to the Trojans' starting quarterback, and he threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. In high school, Dart led the nation in passing as a senior, earning a spot on the SI All-American Team in 2020.

Dart threw for 4,691 yards and 67 touchdowns with just four interceptions, completing nearly 70% of his attempts along the way. He added 1,195 yards and a dozen more scores as a runner to set the Utah state single-season touchdown record in his senior year of high school.

Ole Miss begins spring practice on March 22 and will host its annual Grove Bowl spring game on April 23. The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

