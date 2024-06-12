'Keep Him Hungry!' Will Ole Miss Offer 2028 QB, Coach's Son Knox Kiffin?
Not many Class of 2028 players are gaining as much attention as Knox Kiffin, but his father isn't sold just yet on extending an offer.
Knox is the son of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, and this offseason, he has received three college football offers as a quarterback in the 2028 class. Division II Mississippi College was the first to extend an offer, and that was followed by the SMU Mustangs and Arkansas State Red Wolves in recent days, pushing his FBS offer total to two.
Will Ole Miss eventually follow suit with Knox? According to the elder Kiffin, not just yet.
"We have kind of a higher standard for the quarterbacks we take," Lane Kiffin said, per The Clarion Ledger. "We'll keep him hungry."
Of course, this is somewhat of a joke on Lane's part, but his son appears to be turning some heads in his early recruitment days. His offer from SMU came on May 31, and Arkansas State followed quickly with an offer on June 1.
There is still plenty of time before the younger Kiffin has to make a college decision, but he should enter the world of college football with a strong understanding of the game, considering his family tree. Lane is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Ole Miss, and he has been in the coaching profession since 1997 as an assistant at Fresno State.
Lane's father, Monte Kiffin, is a legend in coaching circles, boasting a lengthy college and professional coaching career and fathering the "Tampa 2" defense. Monte, 84, currently serves as a player personnel analyst with the Rebels.