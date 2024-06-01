2028 QB Knox Kiffin, Son of Ole Miss Coach, Receives First FBS Offer
Knox Kiffin, son of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, is appearing to follow in his father's footsteps in the world of football, receiving his first offer from a power conference team this week.
Knox received an offer from the SMU Mustangs this week after attending a camp with the program on Thursday, and he made his announcement on social media with a post you can view below.
This marks the second offer the young Kiffin has received in his prep journey, the first of which came from Division II Mississippi College earlier this spring. Knox still has a long way to go before he enters the ranks of college football, but he should have a strong understanding of the game when that time comes, thanks in large part to growing up in a coaching environment.
Lane Kiffin, who has been Ole Miss' head coach since the 2020 season, also played college football before breaking into the world of coaching. He suited up as the quarterback for Fresno State from 1994-96, and it appears that same pedigree has been passed onto his son.
Kiffin's Rebels are entering the dog days of summer in preparation for a pivotal 2024 campaign, one that they hope ends in the first College Football Playoff appearance in school history. Ole Miss earned its first-ever 11-win season in 2023, complete with a win over the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Peach Bowl.
SMU, who offered Knox this week, also had an 11-win season in 2023, winning The American conference title game before falling to Boston College in the Fenway Bowl. The Mustangs are making the jump to the ACC for the 2024 campaign.