A Kiffin "Smoke Screen"? Orgeron Responds To Corral Injury Update

Following reports of Matt Corral's ankle injury on Monday, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shared his thoughts with the media.

Is Lane Kiffin trying to pull a fast one on LSU head coach Ed Orgeron? Probably not.

But if you ask Orgeron himself, that might just be exactly what Kiffin is attempting to do.

During his media availability on Monday, Orgeron was asked about Kiffin's statement regarding the health status of his Heisman Trophy candidate, in which Orgeron joking asserted that Kiffin could be exaggerating the extent of Corral's injury.

“Knowing Coach Kiffin, he’s throwing me a smokescreen,” Orgeron said.

And Orgeron does indeed know Kiffin, with the two spending eight years coaching together in three different stops, two of which were with the USC Trojans.

In fact, it was Orgeron who took over for Kiffin after he was infamously fired by USC on a Los Angeles Tarmac following a loss.

“We have a good relationship,” Kiffin said on Monday. “He’s not a big talking-on-the-phone-all-the-time guy. We talk on occasion. He texted me Saturday after the game. He’s an awesome guy and a phenomenal coach.”

Corral is coming off of a historic performance against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night, in which he accounted for 426 yards of total offense, including 195 yards rushing on 30 carries and two scores.

The injury occurred late in the fourth quarter on a quarterback keeper, with his ankle getting, in the quarterback's own words, getting "rolled up."

"Yea I just rolled up my ankle, it's all good though," Corral said Saturday night. "Just a little stinger. It went like dead for a second, you know, like a stinger. But yea I was good after."

Following the play, Corral left for one play but was able to return to action on the next drive. In Corral's only carry following the injury, he lost his footing and fell to the turf.

Through the first six games this season, Corral completed 122 of 184 passes for 1,728 yards and 14 touchdowns, with one interception.

Corral has also rushed for 450 yards and eight touchdowns and has a QBR of 87.7.

