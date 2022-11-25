Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Anticipates Being Head Coach at Ole Miss Next Season

The Rebels head coach stated on Thursday night that, even if Auburn offers him its head coaching position, he plans on staying at Ole Miss.

OXFORD, Miss. -- After the Ole Miss Rebels' loss in the annual Egg Bowl to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, many of the questions to head coach Lane Kiffin in the postgame press conference were related to his future in Oxford.

Kiffin was asked in the first question of the press conference if he anticipates on being the head coach of the Rebels next season.

"I do," Kiffin said.

Later, he was asked more pointedly if Auburn offered its head coaching position to him, if he planned on staying at Ole Miss. Kiffin also answered this question affirmatively, although he did not give a timetable as to when he might sign a contract extension with the Rebels.

The Rebels lost four of its last five games after starting the year 7-0, and the Egg Bowl loss capped off a disappointing conclusion to their regular season. It's possible that the rumors surrounding Kiffin's future impacted this team down the stretch, but, for now, it appears that those rumors have been put to rest.

