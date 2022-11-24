Lane Kiffin Coaching RUMOR: Ole Miss Coach Leaning on Staying?

OXFORD, Miss. — Buzz around the Ole Miss Rebels program indicates that Lane Kiffin has indicated to the team and staff that he plans on staying in Oxford for next season

This comes in the midst of reports and speculation that Kiffin would be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Kiffin denied those claims on Twitter on Monday, but speculation has continued through the last two days in Oxford and on The Plains.

Ole Miss offered a contract extension to Kiffin last week, but no official word has been received on his intent to sign said extension. In short, nothing is official, but the buzz around the program is that Kiffin informed his team of his intent to stay at Ole Miss as of Wednesday night.

Kiffin was asked on Monday if his players come to him and ask him about his future, and he gave a lengthy answer in response.

"They don't," Kiffin said. "I think they know how we operate, and they've been in this before. They don't even ask. I don't know what else to say. I'm extremely happy here. The difference in where this program is compared to three years ago, and we feel like we have really good support. I can get up here and give the 'Pine Box' speech and 'I'm not going to be the next head coach at Alabama.' I can give you those things. I don't know what those mean. Been here three years and have been fortunate enough to have three different contracts. I don't know why a fourth contract makes people feel better. Like I said, we're very appreciative of everything here."

The Rebels will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday night in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

