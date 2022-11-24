Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Coaching RUMOR: Ole Miss Coach Leaning on Staying?

The Rebels head coach has potentially informed his team that he plans on staying in Oxford on Wednesday night.

OXFORD, Miss. — Buzz around the Ole Miss Rebels program indicates that Lane Kiffin has indicated to the team and staff that he plans on staying in Oxford for next season 

This comes in the midst of reports and speculation that Kiffin would be the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers. Kiffin denied those claims on Twitter on Monday, but speculation has continued through the last two days in Oxford and on The Plains.

Ole Miss offered a contract extension to Kiffin last week, but no official word has been received on his intent to sign said extension. In short, nothing is official, but the buzz around the program is that Kiffin informed his team of his intent to stay at Ole Miss as of Wednesday night.

Kiffin was asked on Monday if his players come to him and ask him about his future, and he gave a lengthy answer in response.

"They don't," Kiffin said. "I think they know how we operate, and they've been in this before. They don't even ask. I don't know what else to say. I'm extremely happy here. The difference in where this program is compared to three years ago, and we feel like we have really good support. I can get up here and give the 'Pine Box' speech and 'I'm not going to be the next head coach at Alabama.' I can give you those things. I don't know what those mean. Been here three years and have been fortunate enough to have three different contracts. I don't know why a fourth contract makes people feel better. Like I said, we're very appreciative of everything here."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Rebels will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday night in the annual Egg Bowl. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Lane Kiffin Juice Kiffin Walk of Champions 4
Football

Lane Kiffin Coaching RUMOR: Ole Miss Coach Leaning on Staying?

By John Macon Gillespie
JJ Pegues
Football

Ole Miss Defensive Lineman JJ Pegues ‘It Is A Privilege’ To Play in The Egg Bowl

By Adam Rapier
Jayvontay Conner
Recruiting

Rebel Commitment Conner 'Locked In' Independent of Lane Kiffin's Status

By The Grove Report Staff
Mississippi Rebels head coach Matt Luke kisses the Egg Bowl trophy after the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Week 12 Opponent Preview: Mississippi State Bulldogs Defense

By Ben King
USATSI_19469868
Football

Will Lane Kiffin Head to Auburn After Rapidly Reviving Ole Miss’s Football Program?

By Adam Rapier
Quinshon Judkins 2
Football

Ole Miss’ Freshman Running Back Quinshon Judkins Continues to Receive National Recognition

By Adam Rapier
Lane Kiffin Ole Miss vs Alabama
Football

Is Auburn Really a Better Job Than Ole Miss?

By Ben King
USATSI_19469878
Football

Ole Miss Falls in College Football Playoff Rankings Following Loss to Arkansas

By John Macon Gillespie