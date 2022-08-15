Lane Kiffin Discusses Quarterbacks, Depth in Monday Press Conference

OXFORD, Miss. -- Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was made available to the media on Monday following his team's practice, and he addressed numerous questions about the Rebels' scrimmage on Saturday.

Kiffin noted that he wanted to go back and watch the film from the scrimmage before making any sweeping judgements about the action, and, now that he has, he was more open to discuss some of Saturday's action.

"This kind of sounds coach speak, but there were good things and bad things," Kiffin said. "It was kind of in the middle on everything. You kind of get excited about some things and you're still nervous about others.

"I can't really tell you where we are right now. Give everybody chances and evaluate, not by what you've done before. Kinkead Dent probably played the best of the three [quarterbacks]."

According to reports, Jaxson Dart completed 14 of 17 passes for just over 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Those in attendance also watched his deep ball thrive in action, connecting with receiver Qua Davis for a 50-yard gain.

Kiffin also spoke on some of the strengths he sees in his team currently during fall camp.

"For the first time here, we have some good depth on the defensive line," Kiffin said. "I think offensively, the new pieces have come together well so far.

"The way you're used to roster and depth working, obviously, has changed. Used to, you had three years with guys."

Some Rebels were held out of Saturday's scrimmage due to injuries, but Kiffin doesn't believe many of these to be something that will linger into the season.

"Almost all of our injuries were prior to the scrimmage," Kiffin said. "There aren't many new ones, and I do not think there are any long-term ones outside of [Jonathan] Hess."

The Rebels are set to kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at home against the Troy Trojans. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.