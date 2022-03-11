Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Reply to Lincoln Riley House Tweet

Lincoln Riley has a new house in Los Angeles, and Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on Twitter on Thursday.

Lane Kiffin continues to make waves on social media.

A tweet emerged of USC head coach Lincoln Riley's new house in Los Angeles on Thursday, and Kiffin, who spent some years at Southern Cal himself, was quick to offer some humor to the situation.

k

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin

Plumlee, Manning, and Kiffin

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin, Matt Corral

Lane Kiffin

Riley's new house reportedly includes a five-car garage, an elevator, seven fireplaces, a movie theater and a tennis court. Despite the luxurious new digs, Kiffin was quick to ask, "Did they tell you about California taxes first?"

Riley is the newest head coach at USC, a post held by Kiffin from 2010-13 prior to his infamous firing on the tarmac experience. He was also on staff as an assistant for the Trojans from 2001-06.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kiffin is now entering his third year at the helm of the Ole Miss program, and he helped lead the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, culminating with an appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Despite having to replace a large amount of production from last year's team, expectations are high for Ole Miss entering 2022, thanks in large part to a haul in the transfer portal, headlined by running back Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart, ironically, came to Ole Miss from USC along with his teammate, tight end Michael Trigg.

The Rebels open their season at home in September against the Troy Trojans.

091821-Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin, Ed Orgeron

Lane Kiffin

Kiffin and Eli

Lane Kiffin

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

USATSI_17011330
Football

Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Reply to Lincoln Riley House Tweet

By John Macon Gillespie18 seconds ago
unnamed-4
Baseball

Tim Elko Drives Home Seven Runs in Rebel Blowout of Oral Roberts

By John Macon Gillespie44 minutes ago
gaddis
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Ole Miss Opens Series Against Oral Roberts

By John Macon Gillespie5 hours ago
Jadyn Davis
Recruiting

2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Offer Top Junior QB Jadyn Davis

By The Grove Report Staff8 hours ago
Wyatt Becker
Recruiting

2025 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Kiffin, Rebels Target California QB Becker

By The Grove Report Staff8 hours ago
Stanton Ramil
Recruiting

6'7" OL Ramil Earns Rebel Offer on First Ole Miss Visit

By The Grove Report StaffMar 10, 2022
Preston Cushman Ole Miss
Recruiting

Ole Miss Offensive Line Signee Preston Cushman Talks Rebels, Preparing for Oxford

By The Grove Report StaffMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17862111
Basketball

Ole Miss Basketball Falls to Missouri, Ends Season in First Round of SEC Tourney

By John Macon GillespieMar 9, 2022