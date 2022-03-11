Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Reply to Lincoln Riley House Tweet

Lincoln Riley has a new house in Los Angeles, and Lane Kiffin shared his thoughts on Twitter on Thursday.

Lane Kiffin continues to make waves on social media.

A tweet emerged of USC head coach Lincoln Riley's new house in Los Angeles on Thursday, and Kiffin, who spent some years at Southern Cal himself, was quick to offer some humor to the situation.

Riley's new house reportedly includes a five-car garage, an elevator, seven fireplaces, a movie theater and a tennis court. Despite the luxurious new digs, Kiffin was quick to ask, "Did they tell you about California taxes first?"

Riley is the newest head coach at USC, a post held by Kiffin from 2010-13 prior to his infamous firing on the tarmac experience. He was also on staff as an assistant for the Trojans from 2001-06.

Kiffin is now entering his third year at the helm of the Ole Miss program, and he helped lead the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history in 2021, culminating with an appearance in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Despite having to replace a large amount of production from last year's team, expectations are high for Ole Miss entering 2022, thanks in large part to a haul in the transfer portal, headlined by running back Zach Evans and quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart, ironically, came to Ole Miss from USC along with his teammate, tight end Michael Trigg.

The Rebels open their season at home in September against the Troy Trojans.

