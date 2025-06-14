JuJu Watkins Shows Off Hilarious Note UPS Driver Who Roots for Rival Team Left Her
USC guard JuJu Watkins has made more than her fair share of enemies in Eugene, Ore.
In three career games against Oregon—two in the 2024 season and one in the 2025 campaign—Watkins has averaged 23.7 points per contest. The Trojans have won all three.
It was only right, then, that a UPS driver partial to the Ducks took an opportunity to give Watkins an apparent razzing. On Saturday, Watkins posted an Instagram story showing a UPS delivery notice with this message written in pen: "Sorry, JuJu... GO DUCKS!"
"@ups we have beef," Watkins wrote along with an emoji rolling its eyes.
Watkins is currently recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the second round of the NCAA tournament against Mississippi State. The injury brought USC's best season in 41 years—and a Wooden Award-winning season for Watkins—to an abrupt close.
Once the Los Angeles native is healthy, there might be hell to pay for an exceptionally bold Oregon backer.