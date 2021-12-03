Amid Lane Kiffin Rumors, Cristobal Gets 'Brian Kelly-Sized' Offer?

"Lane, I think, would have a hard time saying no if Miami came after him,'' insists one college analyst.

Lane Kiffin has been linked to the potential Miami football opening since rumors swirled that Manny Diaz was on the hot seat. And he in theory still could be an option - just not the top one.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Hurricanes are targeting Oregon's Mario Cristobal to be the next head coach should they fire third-year man Manny Diaz. Miami is still looking for its next athletic director following the firing of Blake James.

Cristobal, 51, is a native of Miami who played for the Hurricanes from 1989-92. Currently, he is in his fourth season with the Ducks and is set to play for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday evening against No. 17 Utah. He is 35-12 with the Ducks, having won two Pac-12 titles and posting two 10-plus win seasons during that span.

According to The Oregonian, Cristobal has an offer reportedly worth "Brian Kelly or Lincoln Riley dollars" from Oregon. Kelly and Riley signed contracts with LSU and USC, respectively, worth over $90 million.

Jackson reported that Miami is making a run at Cristobal. Former Oregon safety and current Miami Dolphins starter Jevon Holland gave his seal of approval for his former coach to join him in Florida.

“He’s a hell of a coach, one of the best coaches I’ve had," Holland told Jackson. "As a recruiter, he’s even better. You see that with the talent we get at Oregon.”

Diaz, 47, has the Hurricanes bowl-eligible for the third consecutive season. Miami began this year 2-4 after being ranked No. 16, but finished the regular season by winning five of six. The only loss during that stretch came at the hands of rival Florida State, a rival both in the Sunshine State and in the ACC.

Kiffin's success at Ole Miss has warranted praise from multiple outlets in this hiring season. Just two years removed from coaching Florida Atlantic to a pair of Conference USA titles, the Rebels closed out 2021 with their first 10-win regular season in program history.

The Athletic's Bruce Feldman recently mentioned Kiffin's name as likely a top Miami option should the new AD fire Diaz this offseason, believing the only thing standing in his way from heading back to his home in Boca Raton would be Cristobal.

“If there’s no Mario, I think there are some old Miami people, former Miami players, who do have some influence,” Feldman said on Fox Sports’ The Herd. “They have more voice than at any other program in the country. A lot of those guys are interested in Lane, and Lane, I think, would have a hard time saying no if Miami came after him.”

The Rebels are expected to play in a New Year's Six Bowl game come next month. Early indications suggest that Ole Miss will play in either the Peach Bowl, or be the SEC representative in the Sugar Bowl should Alabama defeat Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

