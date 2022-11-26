Skip to main content

Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Reiterates Desire to Stay With Rebels

Lane Kiffin has doubled down to Ole Miss staff and officials that he will stay in Oxford

Following the conclusion of a disappointing Egg Bowl loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Thursday, the attention of the Ole Miss Rebels faithful was now focused on one thing.

Would Lane Kiffin be staying put in Oxford, or heading to the Plains to become the next head coach of the Auburn Tigers? 

Kiffin had already told reporters after the Egg Bowl that he planned on remaining with Ole Miss.

"Yes, I do," Kiffin said when asked if he anticipated remaining the Rebels coach.

And now, according to an ESPN report, Kiffin appears to have doubled down on that statement and has reiterated to Ole Miss officials and football staff members that he will not be leaving for Auburn. 

Ole Miss offered a contract extension to Kiffin last week, but no official word has been received on his intent to sign that extension. 

In short, nothing is official, but the Buzz continues to grow heavily in Ole Miss' favor that Kiffin will in fact be back in 2023.

Reports have also now surfaced that former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze would be the top choice for the Tigers, should Kiffin indeed decline the Tigers' offer. 

