Lane Kiffin on Rebel Quarterback Competition: 'Both Are Doing Well'

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels have another preseason scrimmage behind them, and the quarterback competition between Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer is still neck-and-neck according to head coach Lane Kiffin.

The Rebels' head man did see some positives from this weekend's scrimmage, although he noted that his defense wasn't at full strength.

"I thought there were some really good things," Kiffin said. "We had a number of injuries defensively, so we gave up some explosive plays. Whenever one side does good, it's an issue with the other side.

"I thought the speed of the offense was good and the mechanics with it."

The question on everyone's mind still revolves around who will replace Matt Corral at quarterback for Ole Miss. That competition is still ongoing, and it even draws questions from Kiffin's son Knox.

"They're very close," Kiffin said. "I feel like every day you can go out there and say one, and the next day, say the other."

"I answer these every day from Knox. He Facetimes me every day, and he says that you really know, so just tell me. But I really don't know. If there was a big difference, one of them wasn't doing well. Both are doing well."

Although the competition remains close, Kiffin and the coaching staff are not yet considering playing both quarterbacks when the Rebels open against the Troy Trojans on Sept. 3.

"We've still got a ways to go," Kiffin said, "and we'll cross that bridge when it happens."

