Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Adds Another Big Time Transfer...Sort Of

Lane Kiffin and country music star Riley Green were seen on Twitter over the weekend poking fun at the Rebels' impact in the transfer portal this offseason.

Lane Kiffin is always looking for a marketing opportunity.

The Ole Miss head coach was seen on Twitter over the weekend with country music star Riley Green who threw out the first pitch of Saturday's Rebel baseball game against Alabama. He also performed a concert in The Grove on Saturday night following the game.

Green is an Alabama fan, and while he has no college eligibility left in his pocket, Kiffin took a stab at adding yet another "transfer" to his portal resume.

Green: "I feel good about it. I'm thinking about Ole Miss."

Kiffin: "You're taking your talents to The Sip?"

Green: "I'm taking my talents to Ole Miss."

Kiffin: "Let's go. Transfer to The Sip, baby."

Lane Kiffin Lane Kiffin Lane Kiffin

As is often the case with many of Kiffin's social media posts, this could be perceived as having multiple layers. The Rebel head coach spent time at Alabama as the Tide's offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, and he is always looking for a trolling opportunity on Twitter. Pulling an Alabama fan to his side would certainly classify as that.

Even so, he has a little right to brag at the moment. Following a historic 10-win season at Ole Miss, Kiffin hauled in one of the top transfer classes in the country this offseason, looking to replenish a roster that is full of turnover from 2021.

One of the most notable names departing this offseason is quarterback Matt Corral, and Kiffin reeled in USC transfer Jaxson Dart to compete for this spot with incumbent backup Luke Altmyer. On top of names like RB Zach Evans, TE Michael Trigg and a flurry of defensive players, Kiffin's mind is certainly on "reloading" instead of "rebuilding" in 2022.

If there was a musical position on a football roster, it would appear that Kiffin would have gotten his man there, too.

Riley Green Riley Green Riley Green

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.