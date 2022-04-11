Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Adds Another Big Time Transfer...Sort Of

Skip to main content

Lane Kiffin Adds Another Big Time Transfer...Sort Of

Lane Kiffin and country music star Riley Green were seen on Twitter over the weekend poking fun at the Rebels' impact in the transfer portal this offseason.

Lane Kiffin is always looking for a marketing opportunity.

The Ole Miss head coach was seen on Twitter over the weekend with country music star Riley Green who threw out the first pitch of Saturday's Rebel baseball game against Alabama. He also performed a concert in The Grove on Saturday night following the game. 

Green is an Alabama fan, and while he has no college eligibility left in his pocket, Kiffin took a stab at adding yet another "transfer" to his portal resume. 

Green: "I feel good about it. I'm thinking about Ole Miss."

Kiffin: "You're taking your talents to The Sip?"

Green: "I'm taking my talents to Ole Miss."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kiffin: "Let's go. Transfer to The Sip, baby."

Lane Kiffin 2

Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin 10

Lane Kiffin

091821-Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin

As is often the case with many of Kiffin's social media posts, this could be perceived as having multiple layers. The Rebel head coach spent time at Alabama as the Tide's offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, and he is always looking for a trolling opportunity on Twitter. Pulling an Alabama fan to his side would certainly classify as that. 

Even so, he has a little right to brag at the moment. Following a historic 10-win season at Ole Miss, Kiffin hauled in one of the top transfer classes in the country this offseason, looking to replenish a roster that is full of turnover from 2021. 

One of the most notable names departing this offseason is quarterback Matt Corral, and Kiffin reeled in USC transfer Jaxson Dart to compete for this spot with incumbent backup Luke Altmyer. On top of names like RB Zach Evans, TE Michael Trigg and a flurry of defensive players, Kiffin's mind is certainly on "reloading" instead of "rebuilding" in 2022.

If there was a musical position on a football roster, it would appear that Kiffin would have gotten his man there, too.

USATSI_18045969

Riley Green

USATSI_12494128

Riley Green

USATSI_13658849

Riley Green

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

USATSI_17011330
Football

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Adds Another Big Time Transfer...Sort Of

By John Macon Gillespie6 minutes ago
Jacob Gonzalez
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Falls Sunday, Swept at Home by Alabama

By John Macon Gillespie2 hours ago
Michael Trigg
Football

Can Ole Miss TE Michael Trigg Live Up To Massive Expectations?

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
Tim Elko 6
Baseball

Rebels' Saturday Comeback Attempt Falls Short, Drops Series To Alabama

By John Macon GillespieApr 9, 2022
Tim Elko 3
Baseball

WATCH: Tim Elko Hits Solo Shot, Sends Ole Miss and Alabama to Extra Innings

By John Macon GillespieApr 9, 2022
Brycen Sanders
Recruiting

Brycen Sanders the First Ole Miss Official Visitor of the 2023 Cycle

By The Grove Report StaffApr 9, 2022
Kevin Graham 9
Baseball

Ole Miss Baseball Falls in Series Opener to Alabama 7-4

By Ben KingApr 9, 2022
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Lands Yet Another Transfer Portal Commitment

By John Macon GillespieApr 8, 2022