SI.com
The Grove Report
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseballOther Sports
Search

Lane Kiffin: SEC Voting Today on Intra-Conference Transfer Rule

Nate Gabler

There's still a chance Ole Miss could get Otis Reece cleared soon for play. 

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed on a Monday morning media availability that leaders from the Southeastern Conference are voting today, Sept. 28, on lifting such restrictions on intra-SEC transfers. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had similar statements his press conference earlier on Monday. 

"I was told that vote was supposed to be happening today. So we're supposed to find out and that would obviously change things," Kiffin said. "I guess now that it's out there, I was told we were supposed to have some more information on that today, but I have not heard anything yet."

Ole Miss, who is has been awaiting eligibility news for Reese, a safety who transferred from Georgia this offseason, is not the only school that would benefit immediately from such a decision. The Rebels' week two opponent, Kentucky, is also waiting to hear on quarterback Joey Gatewood, a transfer from Auburn.

Just last week, Greg Sankey, the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, explained the position of the rule.  

“There’s a very direct rule that says if you transfer from School A to School B in the SEC, you serve an academic year-of-residence (before you’re eligible),” Sankey said during an interview on a Birmingham talk radio show this past Wednesday. “There are a set of NCAA oddity exceptions. Then in 2018, our membership created two more, one for grad transfers and one for individuals on teams that face postseason bans. And people send in waivers, but one of the questions that should be asked is not what is the commissioner going to do, it’s why haven’t our members voted to change that rule.”

In a similar press conference, Sankey would not discuss singular transfer cases, but essentially made it clear that the current rule, as written, will prohibit in-conference transfers from being eligible. 

Well, that vote to change such a rule may be happening imminently, as confirmed today by both Stoops and Kiffin. 

If such a change went through, players like Reese and Gatewood could theoretically be eligible to play as early as this week. Obviously, it's something Kiffin is in favor of. 

"You had the rule in place that you have to sit, but if you win an NCAA waiver for things, I don't know why you'd have to go over an SEC hurdle," Kiffin said. "That doesn't make sense to me. I know why it was – people didn't want kids transferring in conference. But that's not what it's supposed to be about. It's supposed to be about the student athletes."

More From Ole Miss vs. Florida:

SEC Week 2 Power Rankings

What is Lane Kiffin's Plan for John Rhys Plumlee Moving Forward?

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebookand follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Week 2 Power Rankings

It's never too early to overreact to some SEC football. So without further ado, let's get into where SEC teams stand after one week of action in our first SEC Power Rankings

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss and Florida Kneel at Kick in Pregame Demonstration, Rebels Decline Penalty

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made it known earlier this week that both Florida and Ole Miss were preparing a sort of social justice demonstration ahead of the SEC's opening game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

Nate Gabler

by

bbailey82

Week in Review: Everything You Missed at Ole Miss Before Kentucky Week

Now with Florida in the rearview, and looking ahead to a trip to Lexington, Below you can catch yourself up on all of the biggest stories from this past week and mostly just everything you need to know following the Florida game.

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Matt Corral Talks His Breakout Game, Ole Miss' Offense Ceiling and More

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral just has his best game as an Ole Miss Rebel. Afterwards, Corral talked to media about the ceiling of this offense, his best college game, Elijah Moore and more.

Nate Gabler

Can He Do It? Lane Kiffin Wants Elijah Moore to 'Shatter' the Receptions Record

Ole Miss football has fielded a plethora of legitimate superstars at wide receiver over the years. Lane Kiffin expects Elijah Moore to best all of them in the record books.

Nate Gabler

What is Lane Kiffin's Plan for John Rhys Plumlee Moving Forward?

John Rhys Plumlee was a quarterback and running back and a wide receiver for Ole Miss on Saturday. He wasn't very effective in either role.So what exactly is Lane Kiffin's plan for last year's breakout star moving forward.

Nate Gabler

Live Blog: Ole Miss vs. No. 5 Florida

Ole Miss is taking on No. 5 Florida at 11 a.m. CT, live from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on ESPN. See here for updates throughout the game from both our team at The Grove Report and our Sports Illustrated Florida counterpart at AllGators.

Nate Gabler

by

Nate Gabler

WATCH: Lane Kiffin's Post-Florida Press Conference

See here for everything Lane Kiffin had to say following Saturday's game.

Nate Gabler

The Ole Miss Defense Still Has a Ton of Work to Do

As good as the Ole Miss offense was in Lane Kiffin's debut on Saturday afternoon, the defense was equally pitiful.

Nate Gabler

Matt Corral, Elijah Moore and Ole Miss Offense Impressive in Lane Kiffin's Debut

Lane Kiffin and this brand new Rebel offense led by Matt Corral showed enough on Saturday against one of the nation's best teams to give Ole Miss fans reason for a lot of optimism moving forward.

Nate Gabler