Lane Kiffin Discusses Spring Quarterback Competition Between Dart, Altmyer

The Rebel head coach was made available to media on Tuesday where he touched on his quarterback competition.

OXFORD, Miss. -- As Ole Miss looks for Matt Corral's replacement at the quarterback position heading into the 2022 season, the competition for signal caller is ongoing in Oxford.

Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin was made available to the media on Tuesday, and he opened his press conference discussing the benefit of competition in general at multiple positions on the field.

"Saturday was good," Kiffin said. "Guys made a lot of plays on both sides. It's been very competitive. Competition makes everyone better, so that's good."

Carleigh Holt-The Grove Report Lane Kiffin and Matt Corral

Kiffin then addressed the quarterback competition itself. USC transfer Jaxson Dart and incumbent Luke Altmyer are the leaders in the clubhouse to replace Corral this fall.

"It's kind of coach speak, but both guys have made a lot of plays," Kiffin said. "It's a good competition. Jaxson has made more plays down the field, but he's made more mistakes too. Luke has been a little more consistent that way.

"One guy has been in the system longer, so we'll see."

Jaxson Dart

Starkville High School (Miss.) quarterback recruit Trey Petty was recently on campus and observed a practice at Ole Miss as well, and he came away with some similar impressions. Petty currently plays for the same high school that produced Altmyer prior to his collegiate days.

"Both QBs, Dart and Luke moved the ball pretty good," he said. "Luke was better at decision-making and he moved the ball a little better than Dart. If he had to escape he would, but Dart was better on the move I think.

"And Luke ran with the ones all day and looked like he was controlling the speed of the game."

Luke Altmyer

Ole Miss is coming off a historic 2021 campaign where it won 10 regular season games for the first time in program history. The Rebels will open their 2022 season at home against Troy in September.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.