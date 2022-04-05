QB Recruit Provides Insight Into Ole Miss Quarterback Battle

When Starkville comes up in the Ole Miss football atmosphere, reaction and perception typically has a wide range.

Of late, though, the city home to Egg Bowl rival Mississippi State has been producing Rebels. A.J. Brown is likely the most famous from Starkville High School to don the red, white and blue, but others have followed.

The future of the program's offense could eventually lean that way in Starkville product Luke Altmyer, whose trial by fire in the Sugar Bowl has him in the heat of competition for QB1 honors with transfer Jaxson Dart.

Now the Rebels are recruiting current Starkville High School quarterback Trey Petty, who was in Oxford over the weekend.

"I had a blast," he told The Grove Report. "Just went up there to get to meet the new offensive staff. And yeah my guy Luke up there killing it."

Courtesy of Trey Petty

Naturally, Petty had his eyes on his old high school teammate during the Rebel scrimmage on Saturday.

"Both QBs, Dart and Luke moved the ball pretty good," he said. "Luke was better at decision-making and he moved the ball a little better than Dart. If he had to escape he would, but Dart was better on the move I think.

"And Luke ran with the ones all day and looked like he was controlling the speed of the game."

Altmyer starred at SHS and had long appeared to want to leave home for college, eventually signing with Ole Miss after a longstanding commitment to Florida State.

"We’re pretty close," Petty said of the two. "I was behind him in high school my freshman year so we’re pretty cool and close. We work out together a lot and try to stay in touch with each other often."

Courtesy of Trey Petty

Now Altmyer's coaching staff is keeping an eye on one of his prep predecessors.

"They’re all always talking bout how they love my film but want me to come to camp to spin it in front of them," he said. "I met coach (Charlie) Weis, we talked for bout 10 minutes. He’s a cool guy and I think his mind and coach Kiffin's mind combined is gonna take them far -- but he’s a cool person and sounded interested in me."

Petty will see South Carolina for their spring game in two weekends before laying out the rest of his summer camp schedule. In addition to a return to Oxford, he will work out at Vanderbilt and Duke, among others.

It's during the camp circuit in which Petty plans on expanding his offer list beyond one, as Southern Miss has seen enough to offer a scholarship.

"The plan is to put myself out there and showcase my talent," he said. "Whatever school wants me the most and I have a good opportunity there, that’s were I’ll go in the future."

In 2021, Petty and SHS won 12 games and made a deep run in the state playoffs.

Courtesy of Trey Petty

