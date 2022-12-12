Lane Kiffin Voices Support For Hospitalized Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach

The eyes (and prayers) of the college football world are centered on Mike Leach and his family tonight, including those of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

Leach might coach for Kiffin's in-state rival Mississippi State Bulldogs, but the Rebels coach has always been vocal about his enjoyment of Leach's personality. After it was reported on Sunday that Leach had been hospitalized at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Kiffin voiced his support for Leach in this health battle.

Trey Wallace of Outkick provided the quote from Kiffin in a now-deleted tweet. Wallace later tweeted that he took the original post down because of "confusion" on his words about the coach.

"Truly loved him and every minute I was around him," Kiffin said in the original post. "Can't believe I was just hugging him a few weeks ago. Having coached with his former players and coaches they always said amazing things about him...I just keep hoping somehow it's not true. I can't picture not having the pirate around to text and laugh with."

Robbie Faulk, a Mississippi State beat writer with 247Sports, tweeted on Sunday night that Leach "needed a miracle" in his current situation.

Mississippi State also released a statement earlier on Sunday afternoon regarding Leach's hospitalization.

"Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022)," MSU said in a press release. "That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance. That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition, and the university will make no other comment at this time other than to say that the thoughts and prayers of the university are with Mike and Sharon and their family."

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebookand Twitter.

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here.