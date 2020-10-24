Live Blog: Ole Miss Looking to Rebound Against Auburn

Ole Miss and Auburn are both trending in the wrong direction. By the time Saturday evening comes along, one of these teams will have rebounded.

By kickoff here in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Tigers are 3.5 point favorites over the home Rebels. Both teams are coming off losses, with Auburn getting embarrassed against South Carolina and Matt Corral throwing six interceptions in a road loss to Arkansas.

It's unlikely either team will be as bad as they were one week ago, but Saturday at 11 a.m. CT will tell the story. Follow along below for updates and we'll be answering any questions posted in the comment section below was the game is going.

Pregame:

