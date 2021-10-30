Live Updates: Auburn Leads Ole Miss 7-3 Mid First Quarter

The Ole Miss Rebels travel to The Plains today to take on Bo Nix and Auburn.

Ole Miss (6-1, 3-1 SEC) has risen to No. 10 in the country following a dominating win over LSU, and it will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium today to face the No. 18 Auburn Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC).

Auburn is fresh off a bye week that came after a win over Arkansas on Oct. 16, and first-year head coach Bryan Harsin has the Tigers on a positive trajectory in 2021. Bo Nix, oftentimes criticized for his lack of consistency from the quarterback position, has also taken a step forward in recent weeks, but he will be paired on a national stage against Heisman-contender Matt Corral tonight in Auburn.

Pregame:

A large amount of question marks surrounds the health of Ole Miss' roster heading into this matchup in Auburn. Matt Corral is struggling with an ankle injury, but he suited up and played last week against LSU, and all signs seem to indicate that he will be at full-go today against the Tigers.

There is also the health of the Rebel offensive line to take into account. Ben Brown, long a bell cow on the Ole Miss line of scrimmage, announced earlier this week that his season is over following an injury, and the Rebels will likely continue to shuffle pieces along the line as the season wears on.

Finally, there is the health of wide receiver Braylon Sanders to keep an eye on. Sanders suffered what was described as a "lower body injury" against Tennessee and did not play last week against LSU, but his status was listed as "week-to-week" following the injury. It is possible that Sanders suits up and plays tonight against the Tigers.

Update: According to Nick Suss of the Clarion Ledger in Jackson, Mississippi, Sanders is dressed out in warmups for the Rebels in Auburn.

First Quarter:

Auburn will receive to start the game.

The Tigers strike on their first possession of the night on a rush from Bo Nix.

1Q | 10:11 -- Auburn 7, Ole Miss 0

Change of possession

Caden Costa sinks a field goal to get the Rebels on the board on their first possession.

1Q | 6:31 -- Auburn 7, Ole Miss 3

