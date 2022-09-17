LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Ole Miss Has First Road Test at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA -- The Ole Miss Rebels look to keep their home momentum alive when they hit the road on Saturday and face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

The Rebels are going with the white lids they wore during Week 1 against the Troy Trojans, but instead of the blue and red decals, they are returning to the plain red versions that were used during the 2018 season. This helmet design first saw the field when Ole Miss faced Texas Tech in 2018.

To go with the white lids, Ole Miss will be wearing its primary road jersey and plain white pants. Here is the tweet where the Rebels released their uniform plans for Saturday.

Lane Kiffin has largely kept silent on who will take the first snaps for the Rebels at quarterback on Saturday. Luke Altmyer departed last week's game against Central Arkansas with an upper body injury, and while he and Jaxson Dart have been splitting snaps so far this season, it is unclear what his status is entering this game.

Follow along below for updates between Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

PREGAME

Ole Miss released its captains for Saturday's game in the tweet below.

FIRST QUARTER

