LOOK: Ole Miss Community Shares Condolences Following Death of Monte Kiffin
Ole Miss announced the passing of Monte Kiffin on Thursday, and the school community has shown an outpouring of support in the hours that have followed.
Monte is the father of Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin, and he is a legend in coaching circles, making multiple stops in the NFL and college ranks before settling into an analyst role on Lane's Ole Miss staff in 2020. Since the announcement of his death, various members of the Ole Miss community have shown support for the family on social media.
You can view some of these posts below.
Some of the individuals who paid tribute to Monte include former players like Jonathan Hess and Javon Patterson, recruit Jarcoby Hopson, defensive lineman Chris Hardie, Realtree representative Tyler Jordan, and coaches Yolett McPhee-McCuin and Lane Kiffin.
Monte's passing has left a hole in the football community with numerous teams sending their condolences to the Kiffin family. He played his college ball at Nebraska and later returned to the school as a coach, and the Huskers released a statement on Thursday night regarding his death.
"On behalf of Nebraska Football, our condolences go out to the family of former Husker player and coach Monte Kiffin and to those he impacted through his legendary career," the statement read.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Monte won a Super Bowl as the defensive coordinator in 2002, also paid a tribute on Thursday, one that you can view here.