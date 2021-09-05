Players To Watch For In Louisville's Dangerous Offensive Attack

The Ole Miss Rebels will open up their season against the Louisville Cardinals on Monday, without the services of head coach, Lane Kiffin.

If they are going to be successful, however, they will have to slow down a dangerous Louisville offensive attack, that returns impact players at multiple positions, including at the most important position on the field, quarterback.

The Cardinals who are coming off of a 4-7 record under head coach Scott Satterfield, will be looking to get back on track, after a down year in the ACC.

That will all start on offense for Satterfield's team, which ranked No. 29 in the country last season in total offense, averaging 444.2 yards per contest.

Now, on to the Cardinals:

QB Malik Cunningham

The Cardinals' leader, Malik Cunningham, returns to Louisville looking to improve on a season in which he completed 195-of-304 passes (64.1-percent) for 2,617 yards and 20 touchdowns, with 12 interceptions, while also rushing for 609 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 carries.

WR Braden Smith

The Ragin' Cajuns' leading returning receiver from 2020, Braden Smith will have the unenviable task of replacing the production of the departed Dez Fitzpatrick and Tutu Atwell — both of whom now reside in the NFL. With some experience under his belt, and a good rapport with his quarterback, Smith should be in line for a solid 2021.

RB Jalen Mitchell

After exploding onto the scene last season behind Javian Hawkins, Jalen Mitchell will have his first opportunity as a full-season starter in 2021 and looks to take full advantage. In 2020, he ran 52 times for 347 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.67 yards per carry.

TE Marshon Ford

As Louisville’s second-leading returning receiver last season, Marshon Ford is a big-bodied threat that could cause the Rebels some issues in the red zone. In 2020, the 6-foot-2, 240-pounder had 25 catches for 309 yards and six touchdowns.

