Ole Miss' Kiffin OUT For Season Opener After COVID Diagnosis

Ole Miss will be without head coach Lane Kiffin for its season opener on Monday, after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Ole Miss Rebels head to Atlanta on Monday, where they are set to face the Louisville Cardinals in their season opener at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Unfortunately, they will have to do so without their second-year head coach, Lane Kiffin, after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kiffin took to Twitter to announce the news, confirming the positive test results.

“I am disappointed to confirm that I have developed a breakthrough case of COVID and will not accompany our team to Atlanta," Kiffin said in his Twitter announcement. "I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms. So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did. I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination, and as a result, there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”

Kiffin was the first FBS coach to get his team to a 100-percent vaccination rate. That number included all coaches and staff members.

Fortunately for the Rebels, no other players or members of the coaching staff tested positive for the virus, and they will otherwise be at full strength.

Per the announcement, Kiffin is only experiencing mild symptoms, to the point where he debated being tested.

With Kiffin sidelined, it stands to reason that offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby will call the plays on the offensive side of the ball.

However, it has yet to be revealed who will take Kiffin's place as the interim head coach.

