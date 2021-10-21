LSU Defensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss

LSU brings an out of character defense to Oxford that has struggled in 2021

The LSU defensive line returns all four starters from last season, but things need to change elsewhere. The Tigers allowed a school-record 34.9 points and 492 yards per game last season

Last season, the "D" wasn't for defense, it stood for disaster. LSU ranked dead last in FBS in passing yards allowed as they surrendered 323 yards per game. They allowed 34.9 points per game, which was the most allowed by the program since 1952.

The rushing defense wasn't any better, allowing 169.0 yards per game, 67th in the country, and the Tigers were 124th overall on defense, allowing 492.0 yards per game.

Orgeron replaced 2020's defensive coordinator Bo Pelini with former Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, and as a result, the Tigers has improved for the most part, ranking 83rd in scoring defense and 84th in total defense through seven games.

The Tigers have also been decimated by the injury bug, with multiple starters from every level of the defense set to miss extended time.

LB - Damone Clark

Clark led the team in tackles in 2020 with 63, eight more than the next player on the list, Micah Baskerville.

So far in 2021, Clark leads the team in tackles with 79 total stops, four tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

LB - Micah Baskerville

Just like in 2020, Micah Baskerville is second on the LSU team in tackles with 43 total stops -- 36 less than Clark.

Baskerville also has 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and two pass breakups this season.

DE - BJ Ojulari

The top pass rusher for the Tigers, and arguably one of the top in the nation, BJ Ojulari has six sacks through the first seven games of the season. The Sophomore also has five quarterback hurries, 7.5 tackles for loss, one pass break up and 28 total tackles.

