LSU vs. Ole Miss Kick Off Time Set

The kickoff time for the annual matchup between Ole Miss and LSU has been set

Get your popcorn ready, the SEC has announced a 2:30 kickoff time for the week eight matchup between Ole Miss and LSU on October 23.

This historic SEC West matchup has also been selected to be the SEC game on CBS that week.

This will be the 110th game played between the Rebels and Tigers. LSU currently leads the series all-time with a record of 64-40-4 versus Ole Miss. The only other team Ole Miss has played more is Mississippi State.

In last year’s Magnolia Bowl, the Rebels went into Death Valley and lost a shootout 48-53. Ole Miss will be looking to get a win against LSU for the first time since 2015 when the Rebels won 38-17 at home in Oxford.

If Ole Miss beats LSU this year, it will only be their fifth victory against the Tigers in the last 21 years.

Before No. 13 Ole Miss can have a chance to flip the script on LSU, they first must travel to Knoxville this weekend to take on unranked Tennessee.

This cross-divisional SEC matchup between the Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC) and the Volunteers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff and will be televised on SEC Network.

Tennessee has a 44-19-1 record all-time versus Ole Miss, and in their last game (that was not vacated) the Volunteers won 52-17 in Knoxville in 2010.

The Rebels will look to improve their record to 5-1 this Saturday against a Tennessee team that has scored 107 points in their last two games against Mizzou and South Carolina.

