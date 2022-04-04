Matt Corral Talks 'Inspirational' Influence of Manning Family During Ole Miss Career

The Rebel quarterback is aiming to have a productive career in the NFL like the Mannings before him.

Matt Corral is paving his way into a career in the NFL, and he has a pedigree of quarterbacks who have done the same at Ole Miss before him.

Corral recently spoke on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" about the impact that the Manning family has had on his development in Oxford as well as his future in the NFL.

"Inspirational," Corral said. "The Mannings paved the way for quarterbacks at Ole Miss. The family is really royalty out here. Not only out here, but in the NFL. Just to say that I have that family in my corner is really a blessing.

"To think that I know the family, and they know me, it's something I'll remember forever."

Corral was a part of a 10-3 season at Ole Miss a season ago, a year that marked the first time in program history that Ole Miss has won 10 regular season games. The Rebel quarterback went down in the Sugar Bowl with an ankle injury, but he is hoping to bounce back from that disappointment and forge a career in the pros.

Speaking of the Mannings, there is a new member of the family waiting in the wings at Isidore Newman (New Orleans) finishing out his prep days. Arch Manning, nephew of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is a part of the recruiting class of 2023, and Ole Miss is among the schools vying for his consideration.

