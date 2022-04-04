Skip to main content

Matt Corral Talks 'Inspirational' Influence of Manning Family During Ole Miss Career

The Rebel quarterback is aiming to have a productive career in the NFL like the Mannings before him.

Matt Corral is paving his way into a career in the NFL, and he has a pedigree of quarterbacks who have done the same at Ole Miss before him.

Corral recently spoke on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" about the impact that the Manning family has had on his development in Oxford as well as his future in the NFL.

"Inspirational," Corral said. "The Mannings paved the way for quarterbacks at Ole Miss. The family is really royalty out here. Not only out here, but in the NFL. Just to say that I have that family in my corner is really a blessing.

"To think that I know the family, and they know me, it's something I'll remember forever."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Matt Corral 3

Matt Corral

Corral was a part of a 10-3 season at Ole Miss a season ago, a year that marked the first time in program history that Ole Miss has won 10 regular season games. The Rebel quarterback went down in the Sugar Bowl with an ankle injury, but he is hoping to bounce back from that disappointment and forge a career in the pros.

Speaking of the Mannings, there is a new member of the family waiting in the wings at Isidore Newman (New Orleans) finishing out his prep days. Arch Manning, nephew of Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is a part of the recruiting class of 2023, and Ole Miss is among the schools vying for his consideration.

cutcliffe-eli-e1579742710707-1024x683
Arch

Arch Manning

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

Matt Corral 13
Football

Matt Corral Talks 'Inspirational' Influence of Manning Family During Ole Miss Career

By John Macon Gillespie30 seconds ago
Madden Sanker
Recruiting

Rebels Make the Cut for OL Madden Sanker

By The Grove Report Staff1 hour ago
dk
Football

Seattle Seahawks Receiver DK Metcalf Available for 'Right Price'

By Ben King3 hours ago
jump
Baseball

Around The Horn: Three Observations From Ole Miss’ Series Win Over Kentucky

By John Macon Gillespie18 hours ago
dart2
Football

Heisman Hype?: Hold Your Horses On Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
Hunter Elliott 6
Baseball

What Hunter Elliott and Mike Bianco Said After Ole Miss' Saturday Loss to Kentucky

By John Macon GillespieApr 2, 2022
dart
Football

Three Observations From Ole Miss' Second Saturday of Spring Practice

By John Macon GillespieApr 2, 2022
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) reacts after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Doug Pederson Praises Newly-Acquired Tight End Evan Engram

By Ben KingApr 2, 2022