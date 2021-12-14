Matt Corral, Sam Williams Earn Phil Steele All-American Honors

The two Rebels will play their final game at Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1.

The postseason accolades keep coming in Oxford.

Matt Corral and Sam Williams were named All-Americans by Phil Steele on Tuesday, giving Corral his first All-American honor of the season and Williams his fourth. Williams has also earned All-American accolades from the Associated Press, Walter Camp and Sporting News.

Corral was named to Steele's third team, and Williams was named to the fourth team after helping lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular season in program history.

Corral threw for 3,339 yards and 20 touchdowns paired with just two interceptions this season. He also rushed for 597 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. Those 11 touchdowns are the third-most ever by an Ole Miss quarterback.

Williams also had a record-breaking year in 2021, setting a new school sack record with 12.5, good for fourth in the FBS.

Also of note, Corral and Williams will both be playing their final game as a Rebel on Jan. 1 when Ole Miss faces Baylor in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Both Corral and Williams are expected to play with Lane Kiffin reporting on Monday that no Rebels have opted out for the NFL Draft leading into the postseason.

Corral and Williams will have a chance to make more history should they lead the Rebels to a win in the Sugar Bowl and give Ole Miss its first 11-win season in program history.

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Baylor is set for New Year's Day at 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.

