Mississippi Athlete MJ Daniels Includes Ole Miss in Top 6

In-state athlete recruit MJ Daniels released his top-6 schools in his recruitment on Tuesday morning, naming Ole Miss among five others as top suitors for his talents.

Daniels – a 6-foot-3, 185-pound athlete recruit out of Lucedale, Miss. – is a three-star prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite and ranked as the nation's No. 27 athlete.

Ole Miss appeared alongside Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A & M, Indiana and Minnesota in Daniels' top-6. Daniels had previously been committed to Ole Miss before decommitting on June 1.

In a field of athletes, Daniels truly is incredibly versatile. During his time at George County High School, he's played quarterback and receiver as well as every position within the secondary. He's likely a defensive back at the college level.

Below is Charles Power of 247's Scouting Report of Daniels:

Has high-level ball skills at defensive back with the ability to come down with the football in 50-50 situations. Moves fluidly and looks to be most comfortable in off-man and zone coverage at this time. Plays corner primarily but also slides over to safety some. Shows good instincts and breaks on the ball, resulting in a high interception total as a junior. Is a talented, coordinated athlete regardless of where he plays. Will need to continue honing his cover skills as he starts to focus exclusively on defense as he can get caught out of phase at times. Projects as a starter at the Power Five level with the ceiling to develop into a NFL Draft pick.

For Ole Miss, the defensive backfield is the only place in the 2021 recruiting class where there's any semblance of depth.

Of only five verbal commits for 2021, three are likely DBs. Kychdrich Breedlove, another athlete that projects as a corner or safety, cornerback Demarko Williams and safety Elijah Sabbatini round out those commits from the secondary.

More from The Grove Report:

Sports Illustrated Publisher Predictions for Final SEC Standings

The Major Takeaway from the SEC Meeting: No Major Changes

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.