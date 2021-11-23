Mississippi State Offensive Players To Watch vs. Ole Miss

Mississippi State brings a high-flying passing attack to the Egg Bowl under Mike Leach

The Air Raid offense at Mississippi State has taken off in Year 2 under Mike Leach.

The Bulldogs (7-4) head to Kyle Field to face Ole Miss (9-2) on Thursday. Both teams are looking to end the season on a high not, heading into what will be a critical offseason.

Mississippi State's offense struggled in 2020 in Leach's first season, as the Bulldogs limped to a 4-7 record.

That's changed in 2021, as MSU is scoring 31.8 points per game (about 10 points more than last season) and quarterback Will Rogers is throwing for 374.1 yards per game.

Key Bulldogs players to watch:

QB Will Rogers

Sophomore quarterback Will Rogers leads the Air Raid attack this season. After the offense struggled last season, Rogers has made it work, throwing for 1,454 yards this season on 436-of-573 passing and averaging 7.2 yards per pass, while throwing for 34 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

In 2020, Rogers appeared in nine games with six starts, became the seventh true freshman to start at quarterback in MSU history, and completed a school-record 45 passes at Ole Miss.

WR Jaden Walley

Also a sophomore, Jaden Walley set MSU's single-season record for receiving yardage by a freshman and posted four straight 100-plus-yard games.

Walley broke the 43-year old record for single-season receiving yards by a freshman in his ninth game of the season versus Auburn and ended 2020 with 718 yards receiving to lead the team. Walley was the first freshman wideout to lead the team in receiving since 2009.

In 2021, Walley leads the team in touchdown receptions with three and has caught 47 passes for 569 yards and five touchdowns.

WR Makai Polk

Polk has been Rogers' favorite target this season with 891 yards on 88 catches and nine touchdowns.

The 6-3, 200-pound Richmond, California native had a season-high 11 catches for 136 yards and one touchdown against Memphis on Sept. 18.

RB Jo'quavious Marks

Marks appeared in all 11 games with eight starts and set the single-season mark for receptions by a freshman and by a running back with 60 catches in 2020.

His 10 receptions against Arkansas were the most by a Mississippi State freshman in a single game in program history.

Marks has 352 yards rushing this year on 93 carries with five touchdowns.

