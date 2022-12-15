Mississippi State Set to Hire Zach Arnett as Head Coach

Following the passing of head coach Mike Leach, the Mississippi State Bulldogs are set to promote defensive coordinator Zach Arnett to the position, reports indicated on Wednesday.

Pete Thamel was the first to report the news that the Bulldogs and Arnett had agreed to contract terms.

Arnett has been the defensive coordinator in Starkville since the 2020 season. Prior to this stint, he served as the linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator at San Diego State where his coaching career began as a graduate assistant.

This move comes after the sudden passing of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach this week at the age of 61. Leach was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sunday with a 'personal health issue'.

According to reports from the Clarion Ledger, Leach suffered a massive heart attack and may have suffered seizures and brain damage. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin released a statement on Leach's passing earlier this week.

"I truly loved Coach Leach and every minute I shared with him. I have been able to work with several of his former players and coaches, and they have told me so many amazing stories about the impact he had on their lives. Going back to our years together in the Pac-12, I have always felt tremendous respect and admiration for Coach, his unique personality and his innovative mind, and I can't imagine college football without him. I'm grateful to be part of his final win, hug him and watch him walk off like the winner that he is. "I know God is welcoming the Pirate home now." -- Lane Kiffin

Mississippi State is set to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

