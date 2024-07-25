Nation-Leading 20 Ole Miss Rebels Make East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List
It's no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels have a stacked roster entering the 2024 season, but their lineup received some more recognition this week on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is an annual college all-star game that will be hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and this list serves "as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class," according to the organization's website.
In total, 20 Ole Miss players made the cut for this watch list, the most among any school in the country. There are some returning names for the Rebels who made the cut (like Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris) as well as some portal additions that are expected to make noise in Oxford this fall.
You can view all of Ole Miss' appearances on this list below.
EDGE Princely Umanmielen
WR Antwane "Juice" Wells
WR Tre Harris
TE Caden Prieskorn
QB Jaxson Dart
OT Micah Pettus
DL JJ Pegues
DL Jared Ivey
RB Ulysses Bentley IV
LB Khari Coleman
SAF Yam Banks
OG Julius Buelow
CB Trey Amos
OG Jeremy James
SAF Key Lawrence
OG Nate Kalepo
RB Logan Diggs
WR Jordan Watkins
C Caleb Warren
OG Gerquan Scott
This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. The event serves as a scouting opportunity for NFL franchises, so it speaks volumes that Ole Miss is so well-represented on this list. Should the Rebels' season go well, it stands to reason that some of these names will make the final cut for the game rosters themselves.
Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31, the first step in a journey that the Rebels hope end with a College Football Playoff berth.