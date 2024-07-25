The Grove Report

Nation-Leading 20 Ole Miss Rebels Make East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List

The Ole Miss Rebels saw 20 players named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list this week.

Dec 30, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
It's no secret that the Ole Miss Rebels have a stacked roster entering the 2024 season, but their lineup received some more recognition this week on the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is an annual college all-star game that will be hosted at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and this list serves "as a look into our scouting process, as well as begin to preview college players who are currently all-star game eligible for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl and 2024 NFL Draft class," according to the organization's website.

In total, 20 Ole Miss players made the cut for this watch list, the most among any school in the country. There are some returning names for the Rebels who made the cut (like Jaxson Dart and Tre Harris) as well as some portal additions that are expected to make noise in Oxford this fall.

You can view all of Ole Miss' appearances on this list below.

EDGE Princely Umanmielen

WR Antwane "Juice" Wells

WR Tre Harris

TE Caden Prieskorn

QB Jaxson Dart

OT Micah Pettus

DL JJ Pegues

DL Jared Ivey

RB Ulysses Bentley IV

LB Khari Coleman

SAF Yam Banks

OG Julius Buelow

CB Trey Amos

OG Jeremy James

SAF Key Lawrence

OG Nate Kalepo

RB Logan Diggs

WR Jordan Watkins

C Caleb Warren

OG Gerquan Scott

This year's East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. The event serves as a scouting opportunity for NFL franchises, so it speaks volumes that Ole Miss is so well-represented on this list. Should the Rebels' season go well, it stands to reason that some of these names will make the final cut for the game rosters themselves.

Ole Miss will open its season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31, the first step in a journey that the Rebels hope end with a College Football Playoff berth.

