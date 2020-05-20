The Grove Report
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Other Sports

NCAA Votes to Approve Voluntary Athletic Activities on Campus

Nate Gabler

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary athletics activities on campus to begin June 1. There were previous moratoriums that banned such activities through May 31. 

As for now, the decision stands just for football, men's basketball and women's basketball. All other sports will be voted on at a later date. 

The news was first reported by Stadium and Yahoo Sports and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. 

So what does this mean for Ole Miss athletes? That's yet to be decided. Officials from the SEC are set to vote on Friday as to whether athletes will be allowed to return to campus on that same June 1 date. If that vote is shot down, they will then vote on a June 15 return. 

If and when the SEC vote passes, decisions to bring athletes back to campus then go to individual universities. Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter had previously spoken publicly to target a July 1 return date, however has not publicly commented recently as to whether that target would be altered by these new regulations. 

Any return to campus would be strictly for voluntary workouts. Social distancing and other protocols would have to go into place within facilities and coaches may have to wear masks. Structured practices and training camps, to this point, could not be held until the standard calendar dates. That too, could be altered in the future to make up for time missed due to a lack of spring ball. 

More decisions are still to be made, but the move is a monumental one in the step towards a return of college athletics. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Ole Miss Academic Support Staff is Aiding Student-Athletes While Off-Campus

Ole Miss student-athletes posted near the top of the nation in academic scores in the latest release of the NCAA's APR scores. How are they performing so well while doing classes virtually and away from their usual support staff?

Nate Gabler

How an Altered Ole Miss Academic Calendar Could Impact Athletics

Schools around the country are beginning to tweak their fall academic calendar to prepare for a potential second spike of the Coronavirus. If Ole Miss goes in a similar manner, how would this impact the football, baseball and basketball schedule.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Athletics Shatter Their Personal APR Record for Academic Performance

Ole Miss Athletics continues to soar in the classroom, breaking the department record for highest APR score yet again with a multi-year average of 991 in the annual APR release by the NCAA on Tuesday.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Legend “Gentle” Ben Williams Passes Away

Ole Miss lost one of the university’s groundbreaking students and iconic football players with the passing of Robert Jerry “Ben” Williams, Jr. on Monday of natural causes.

Nate Gabler

Baylor Opens as Slight Vegas Favorite over Ole Miss in Season Debut

Ole Miss football will be a slight underdog when they take the field against Baylor to open the season in Houston.

Nate Gabler

Coaches in Masks May be the New Normal When Football Returns

Programs around the country, including Ole Miss Football, are making preparations for a potential return to some sort of football in early June. It's just going to look very, very different.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Schedules Home and Home with USC

The first leg of a home-and-home meeting with USC will be just the third time Ole Miss has ever played in California.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Basketball to Host Memphis at The Pavilion in December

Ole Miss basketball is slowly rolling out their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season. Highlighting the slate so far is a December meeting with Memphis.

Nate Gabler

Highlights and Breakdown: Ole Miss Football Commit Bralon Brown

Ole Miss football's top rated commitment for the recruiting class of 2021 comes in the hands of Bralon Brown, a receiver out of Florida. See what he can do.

Nate Gabler

Learning From Lane Kiffin's Play-Calling History: The First USC Stint

How can we translate Lane Kiffin's 2005 and 2006 stint as the offensive coordinator at USC to 2020 at Ole Miss? A lot has changed, but there's still things to be learned from a look into Kiffin's past.

Nate Gabler