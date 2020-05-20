NCAA Votes to Approve Voluntary Athletic Activities on Campus

The NCAA Division I Council has voted to approve voluntary athletics activities on campus to begin June 1. There were previous moratoriums that banned such activities through May 31.

As for now, the decision stands just for football, men's basketball and women's basketball. All other sports will be voted on at a later date.

The news was first reported by Stadium and Yahoo Sports and later confirmed by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde.

So what does this mean for Ole Miss athletes? That's yet to be decided. Officials from the SEC are set to vote on Friday as to whether athletes will be allowed to return to campus on that same June 1 date. If that vote is shot down, they will then vote on a June 15 return.

If and when the SEC vote passes, decisions to bring athletes back to campus then go to individual universities. Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter had previously spoken publicly to target a July 1 return date, however has not publicly commented recently as to whether that target would be altered by these new regulations.

Any return to campus would be strictly for voluntary workouts. Social distancing and other protocols would have to go into place within facilities and coaches may have to wear masks. Structured practices and training camps, to this point, could not be held until the standard calendar dates. That too, could be altered in the future to make up for time missed due to a lack of spring ball.

More decisions are still to be made, but the move is a monumental one in the step towards a return of college athletics.

