New York Giants Pick Up Evan Engram's Fifth Year Option

Former Ole Miss players have been raking in NFL contract money in past weeks.

Last week, Laremy Tunsil became the highest paid offensive lineman in football. On Thursday the New York Giants picked up Evan Engram's fifth year option, a little perk tacked on the end of the rookie deals of those drafted in the first round.

Engram, who has played 35 games in a Giants uniform since being drafted in No. 23 overall in 2017, is expected to make around $6-million on that fifth-year option.

In his three years in New York, Engram has caught 153 passes for 1,766 and 12 touchdowns. When he's on the field, he's played like a top-10 tight end in the league. But his biggest flaw has been just that – the ability to stay on the field.

Over the past two years, Engram has never played more than 11 games, playing in just eight in the 2019 season. He finished this past season on injured reserve, missing the final seven games of the year with a foot injury that required surgery.

"I haven't seen him. None of us have been in the building in over a month," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said on Saturday when asked for an update on Engram. "As far as I know, he's doing fine. That's all I know."

According to ESPN Giants writer Jordan Raanan, Engram has been rehabbing on that foot at his home in Atlanta while NFL facilities are still closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.