September 27, 2021
NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 3?

Did any Rebels standout in Week 3 of the NFL season?
During football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturday in order to build a career that will allow them to play on Sundays.

There are currently 17 former Rebels on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let's take a look to see how some of them played this weekend:

New York Giants TE Evan Engram caught two passes for 21 yards in his 2021 debut, but the Giants could not pull out a win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown in a 43-21 blowout over the Washington Football Team.

Here's another look at Knox's incredible TD:

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton recorded five tackles in a win against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tennessee Titans WR A.J. Brown had one rush for three yards but left Sunday's win over the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury.

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore caught three passes for 22 yards in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf had his best game of the season, catching six passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Here's a look at DK's second touchdown of 2021:

