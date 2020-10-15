SI.com
The Grove Report
WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama Athletic Director Test Positive for COVID-19

Nate Gabler

Nick Saban is unlikely to coach for Alabama this upcoming weekend. 

The school announced on Wednesday that both Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are away from the facilities and isolating at home.

"At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis," Saban, 68, said in a statement.

For more on the story, see the video above and below. 

OPINION: SEC Should've Scheduled an All-Team Bye Midseason to Accommodate for COVID-19 Issues

There's just no way Greg Sankey and the Southeastern Conference leaders didn't see some sort of scenario like this playing out. They could have been more prepared.

Nate Gabler

A Unique Idea to Get John Rhys Plumlee on the Football Field

John Rhys Plumlee has been a non-factor thus far in 2020. So how could Lane Kiffin and Co. get Plumlee on the field? .... what if they try him on defense?

Nate Gabler

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Football Experiencing COVID-19 Issues, But "Could Play Game Today"

Florida is on full hold of football activities after a COVID-19 outbreak amongst players and coaches. Ole Miss is close to having the same issues.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Center Ben Brown Named to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Ole Miss junior has been named to the watch list for the 2020 Rimington Trophy, which honors the top center in Division I FBS college football.

Nate Gabler

How Kenny Yeboah and Matt Corral Grew Their Chemistry in an Offseason Without Practice

The relationship between Matt Corral and Kenny Yeboah started when everything ended. A COVID-19 limited offseason should mean a lack of chemistry between new players. At Ole Miss, the opposite has happened.

Nate Gabler

"They're Scary": Everything Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman is Saying About Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the new-look Ole Miss team have been turning heads nationally. Now, they get to turn their attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks and fellow rookie head coach Sam Pittman.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss vs. Alabama the Most-Watched College Football Game of 2020

This Ole Miss vs. Alabama game keeps setting records. According to an ESPN press release, the Ole Miss vs. Alabama game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium this past weekend drew 4.9-million fans.

Nate Gabler

VIDEO: What's Up With the Lack of Defense in the SEC?

The Southeastern Conference was built on defense. Now, that's seemingly unrecognizable. So what exactly is up with SEC defenses? Let's break it down.

Nate Gabler

Vanderbilt at Missouri Becomes First SEC Game to be Postponed Due to COVID-19

Vanderbilt’s football game at Missouri on Saturday has been postponed because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough available players.

Nate Gabler

Ole Miss Defense on Pace to be Worst Unit in FBS History

The worst defense in the history of FBS football allowed 617.4 yards per game. The 2020 Ole Miss defense is one pace to go well over that figure.

Nate Gabler

Nate Gabler