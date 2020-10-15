WATCH: Nick Saban, Alabama Athletic Director Test Positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban is unlikely to coach for Alabama this upcoming weekend.

The school announced on Wednesday that both Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are away from the facilities and isolating at home.

"At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis," Saban, 68, said in a statement.

For more on the story, see the video above and below.

You can join The Grove Report community by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page or under the three bars on the top left in mobile. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter @SIRebels and @nategabler.