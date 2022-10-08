Skip to main content

No. 9 Ole Miss Recovers From Slow Start, Tops Vanderbilt in Nashville

A win is a win, and the Rebels overcame a sloppy first half to knock off the Commodores on Saturday.

NASHVILLE -- The Ole Miss Rebels trailed by three at halftime, but they rallied to knock off the Vanderbilt Commodores 52-28 on Saturday afternoon.

Jaxson Dart threw two head-scratching interceptions in the Rebel win, but he also surpassed a season-high in passing yards and threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns. Jonathan Mingo and Jordan Watkins both surpassed the century mark in receiving yards, and Mingo (2) and Watkins (1) were responsible for receiving touchdowns on Saturday. Mingo's mark of 247 receiving yards also set an Ole Miss record for a single game.

Ole Miss put together three one-play touchdown drives in the second half en route to the win.

In the rushing department, Zach Evans began to look like his former self, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown. Quinshon Judkins also found pay dirt on the ground in the second half.

Something that set the Rebels behind the proverbial eight ball early was penalties. In total on Saturday, Ole Miss committed nine penalties for 85 yards on the day, including six called early in the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The momentum belonged to Vanderbilt early in the game, but Ole Miss cut the Vanderbilt lead to three entering the half. Following that score, the Rebels got a stop to open the second half and recovered a Vanderbilt fumble on the next drive, and both possessions led to Ole Miss scores.

With the win, Ole Miss has begun the season with a 6-0 record and sits 2-0 in SEC play with its SEC East contests behind it for the year. Next week, the Rebels will play host to the Auburn Tigers with an 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (3)

Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss Rebels
Vanderbilt Commodores
Vanderbilt Commodores
Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers

USATSI_19200264
Football

No. 9 Ole Miss Recovers From Slow Start, Tops Vanderbilt in Nashville

By John Macon Gillespie
USATSI_19156860
Football

UPSET WATCH: No. 9 Ole Miss Trails Vanderbilt at Halftime in Nashville

By John Macon Gillespie
Jaxson Dart and fans
Football

LIVE UPDATES: No. 9 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt

By Ben King
Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt
Football

Ole Miss Rebels Week 6 Opposing Players To Watch

By Adam Rapier
Suntarine Perkins
Recruiting

Top Rebel Commit Perkins Visiting Alabama Saturday

By The Grove Report Staff
Lane Kiffin smiling
Football

Rebels vs. Commodores Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) celebrates after a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Ole Miss Releases Uniform Combination For Road Game at Vanderbilt

By John Macon Gillespie
Otis Reese
Football

Ole Miss DB Otis Reese Signs National NIL Deal

By John Macon Gillespie