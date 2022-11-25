Notebook: Ole Miss Gives Up the Golden Egg Trophy, Losing 24-22 vs. Mississippi State

OXFORD, Miss. – The once-promising 2022 Ole Miss Rebels' season ends with an 8-4 record.

The Rebels watched several key players from their Sugar Bowl run a year ago enter the NFL draft, so the expectations for this season were not extremely high. But Ole Miss put together a strong training camp this summer and it bled into the season.

They got out to a blistering hot 7-0 start to and freshman running back Quinshon Judkins took the nation by storm. Similar to the 2021 season, the Rebels had exceeded expectations, but they had yet to face the tougher opponents on their schedule. After winning seven in a row, the wheels began to fall off, and the Rebels would go on to lose four of their final five games.

And while no one expected the Rebels to win seven in a row, the losses pointed to a lack of focus and silly mistakes rather than just simply not being a talented team. However, the Rebels played a relatively clean game against the Bulldogs. Unfortunately, the Rebels’ offense just could not seem to get into a rhythm.

Here are a few Rebels that stood out.

Jaxson Dart ends the season on a high note

After a disappointing game for sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart against the Arkansas Razorbacks last week, he bounced back in the Egg Bowl. Dart was precise with his decision making completing 30 of his 38 passes, 250 yards, two scores, and zero interceptions. He also orchestrated a 97-yard touchdown drive with five minutes remaining in the game giving the Rebels a chance to tie, but they were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion.

Dayton Wade leads the team in receiving yards

Junior wide receiver Dayton Wade has not been Dart’s go-to receiver this year, but he has always been dependable. The Rebels struggled to get senior receivers Malik Heath and Jonathan Mingo involved early in the game, so it was Wade that found himself leading the team in receptions and receiving yards. Wade caught eight passes, for 88 yards, and a touchdown. These were all his highest marks of the season.

Troy Brown leads the team in tackles

Senior linebacker Troy Brown was all over the field for the Rebels’ defense. He finished the game with a team-leading and season-high 14 tackles and one forced fumble. The fumble prevented the Bulldogs from scoring a touchdown and it led to the Rebels’ offense's 97-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive.

Tavius Robinson could not be stopped

Senior defensive lineman Tavius Robinson had five tackles, one fumble recovery, and a team-leading two sacks. Robinson is known for his non-stop motor, and it was on display last night as he terrorized Mississippi State's junior quarterback Will Rogers.

