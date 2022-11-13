Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels Fall to Alabama Despite Dominant Performance from Quinshon Judkins

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss Rebels lost their second conference game of the season, falling 30-24 to Alabama on Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels sit at third place in the SEC West following a tough loss to Alabama. The season is not over, but any chance for Ole Miss to make the SEC championship is now in the rearview mirror.

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins continued his prolific season with another big day on the ground. Jaxson Dart did not turn the ball over all game, and the Rebels’ defense finally played well for all four quarters.

Here are a few Rebels that stood out in Saturday's game.

Quinshon Judkins runs through Alabama’s defense.

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins carried the ball 25 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. The young back continues to make the most of every opportunity when his number is called. He is up to 15 rushing touchdowns on the year, and this weekend, he recorded his sixth game with two rushing touchdowns in the same game this year.

Jaxson Dart finishes with zero turnovers.

Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart had a quiet game, only connecting on 18 of his 31 passing attempts. He threw for 212 yards and one touchdown, and while Dart did not have an electrifying performance, he did not throw a single interception. This was crucial for keeping the Rebels in the game until the final whistle.

Malik Heath steps up for the receiving corps.

Senior wide receiver Malik Heath recorded his third 100-yard game of the season. This was also his second game of the season with 120 yards or more. Heath caught six passes for 123 yards and averaged 20.5 yards per catch.

Otis Reese leads the team in tackles.

Senior safety Otis Reese led the Rebels defense with ten tackles. He had six solo tackles, one sack and 1.5 TFLs. Whether he was out in coverage or in the backfield, Reese was making plays all over the field.

The Rebels defense played really well as a collective, even in the loss.

The Rebels defense played much better than it had in recent weeks. The entire unit had 77 total tackles. They had five tackles for a loss resulting in Alabama losing 35 yards. The Rebels also sacked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young three times, hurried him four times, and they forced one fumble.

