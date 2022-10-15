Notebook: Ole Miss Rebels' Ground Game Erupts In 48-34 Victory Over Auburn

OXFORD, Miss.-- Despite a rain delay in the middle of the fourth quarter, there was nothing that could stop the Rebels today.

Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans, and Jaxson Dart eclipsed 100 yards rushing and the entire team ran for 448 yards. The Rebels' offensive line punished the Tigers' front seven, and their running backs applied the same pressure until the final whistle. Ole Miss has won seven games in a row and now the Rebels are hot.

Let's take a look at a few Rebels that stood out in today's game.

Quinshon Judkins is averaging 102 rushing yards per game

Freshman running back Quinshon Judkins has run through every defense that has attempted to stand in his way this season. He broke off a 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, helping the Rebels pull away from Auburn, giving him 139 rushing yards for the game. Through seven games, Judkins has run for 720 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5.9 yards per carry. The youngster has had one of the best seasons out of any running backs in the nation.

Zach Evans records rushing and receiving touchdowns

Zach Evans had his most productive game of the season since week 2 when he ran for 134 yards and two scores against Georgia Tech. He found his way into the end zone on the ground and through the air in this one. Evans now has two 100-yard rushing games on the season, adding 136 yards to his resume today. He led the team with 159 all-purpose yards, helping remind everyone how talented the Rebels' backfield is.

Dayton Wade scores first touchdown as a Rebel

Junior wide receiver Dayton Wade finished the game with two catches, 44 yards, and his first touchdown as a Rebel. He also added four carries, 63 yards, an impressive 15.8 yards per carry on the ground, and two kick returns for 50 yards. Wade had 157 all-purpose yards.

AJ Finley snags ridiculous interception

Senior defensive back AJ Finely returned to Oxford for what some might call a victory lap and victories are just what he is getting. The Rebels advance to 7-0 after defeating Auburn 48-34 and Finley recorded his second interception of the season. He did so in spectacular fashion by snagging the ball with one hand similarly to Troy Polamalu’s one-handed interception in 2008 versus the San Diego Chargers.

Otis Reese was everywhere

Senior defensive back Otis Reese led the team with ten tackles including four solos and he tied for the team-high with one sack. Reese also led the team with two tackles for a loss.

Jared Ivy has under the radar performance

Junior defensive lineman Jared Ivey will not appear at the top of the stat sheet, but he played a significant role in the Rebels’ victory. Ivy tied for the team-high with one sack and was second on the team with 1.5 TFLs. He also forced the Rebels' only fumble and came up with four tackles of his own.

