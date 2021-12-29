Skip to main content
    Baylor Offensive Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

    Baylor brings a balanced offensive attack to New Orleans on New Year's Day. Here are some names to keep an eye on.
    No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 SEC) is set to face No. 7 Baylor (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) on Jan. 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and The Grove Report's preview of the Bears continues today with their offense.

    Baylor will be returning to its regular season starting quarterback, Gerry Bohanon, in the Sugar Bowl. Bohanon was unavailable late in the season due to a hamstring injury, but now his replacement, redshirt freshman Blake Shapen, is battling a shoulder injury.

    With the offensive reins turned back over to Bohanon, here are some names to watch when the Bears take the field on Saturday.

    QB Gerry Bohanon

    Junior

    Season Stats: 2,160 passing yards, 17 TDs, 6 INTs

    Bohanon won the starting quarterback job this season under Dave Aranda after seeing two games of action as the backup in 2020 where he completed one pass for seven yards. As mentioned above, Bohanon's health may be somewhat of a concern heading into the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss, but he is healthy enough to take the ball for the Bears on Saturday.

    RB Abram Smith

    Senior

    Season Stats: 232 rushes, 1,429 yards, 12 TDs

    Smith is the leading rusher for the Bears this season, and he even started four games for Baylor last year at linebacker. The Bears led the Big 12 in rushing yards this year, and Smith was a large reason why. He should get a heavy dose of touches on Saturday.

    WR Tyquan Thornton

    Senior

    Season Stats: 61 receptions, 946 yards, 9 TDs

    The leading target in the passing game for Baylor has been senior Tyquan Thornton. Thornton has surpassed 2,000 career receiving yards at Baylor and 18 touchdowns over four seasons.

    Ole Miss and Baylor will kick off at 7:45 p.m. CT on Jan. 1. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

