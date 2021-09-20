TV Schedule: Ole Miss to Meet Alabama on CBS October 2

Hotty Toddy is getting some national attention.

If there wasn't any more pressure in playing the top team in the country in two weeks, here is some more now.

It was announced today that the Ole Miss Rebels would play the Alabama Crimson Tide in front of a national audience on CBS when the two teams meet October 2 at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will also be available on the Paramount+ app.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Elite RB Has Ole Miss in Final Three

It's often that the biggest SEC game of the week, and usually the biggest college football game of the week, gets the CBS 2:30 timeslot, and Ole Miss gets it shot under the bright lights.

Alabama is no stranger to this feeling, as they narrowly escaped the Florida Gators in a hard-fought 31-29 affair that kept Alabama unbeaten at 3-0 in the same time slot this past weekend.

Alabama will play Southern Mississippi this weekend before hosting Ole Miss, where two likely undefeated teams will meet to see who can claim the first-place spot in the SEC West division.

This is likely going to be the most-watched Rebels game all year long and it will give the national audience another opportunity to watch Heisman Trophy frontrunner Matt Corral play against one of the elite defenses in the country.

If Corral and the Rebels shine and pull off the upset over the defending national champions, it could lead to more exposure and more national television spots moving forward.

CONTINUE READING: NFL Rebels: How Did Ole Miss Alumni Perform In Week 2?

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.