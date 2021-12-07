NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 13?

Did Any Rebels stand out in Week 13 of the NFL Season?

During the College Football season, Ole Miss players fight as hard as they can on Saturdays to build a college resume so they can on Sundays in the NFL.

There are currently 17 Rebel alumni on active rosters in the NFL and six more on practice squads this year.

Let’s see how some of them performed this past Sunday:

Cincinnati Bengals CB Mike Hilton had a busy Week 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Hilton recorded six solo tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble. The Bengals lost to the Chargers 41-22.

Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox had a quiet week after he feasted on Thanksgiving Day. Knox had two receptions for 14 yards in a 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football.

New England Patriots RB Brandon Bolden had a productive night on the opposing team. Bolden recorded four rushing attempts for 28 yards and one reception for seven yards in a 14-10 win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf had a bounce-back game in Week 13. Metcalf did not reach the endzone on Sunday, but he still managed to record five receptions for 60 yards in a 30-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Take a look at Metcalf’s best catch from Sunday:

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore continues to be a bright spot for the struggling Jets. Moore hauled in six receptions for 77 yards and one touchdown. Moore also recorded one rushing attempt for nine yards. The rookie’s performance was not enough though, and the Jets lost to the Eagles 33-18.

Here is a look at Moore’s touchdown grab from Week 13:

